Over 60 martyred in Gaza as Israel intensifies attacks despite so-called truce

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defense, announced on Sunday that more than 60 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the early hours of the day.

In press remarks, Basal said that humanitarian aid entering Gaza remains severely restricted, with only about ten trucks arriving today.

He criticized the airdrop method as ineffective and described the situation in the Strip as deeply tragic.

Basal urged the public not to be deceived by media portrayals of aid delivery to Gaza, dismissing talk of a “humanitarian truce” as empty publicity.

He also demanded that United Nations agencies be given full access to bring and distribute relief inside the Strip.

Separately, Hamas official Ali Baraka stated that while Israel continues committing atrocities in Gaza, it falsely promotes the idea of a humanitarian truce.

Baraka emphasized that realities on the ground reveal the so-called truce to be a deceptive maneuver aimed at manipulating international opinion and facilitating ongoing massacres.

He accused Israeli forces of opening live fire on civilians waiting for aid, calling it a horrific crime that adds to a long record of war crimes.

Baraka asserted that what’s happening in Gaza is not a truce, but rather a continuation of genocide and starvation led by the fascist Israeli government against over two million besieged people.

He reiterated Hamas’s plea to the global community, UN bodies, and human rights organizations for urgent action: to halt the massacres, lift the blockade, open land crossings permanently, and allow unrestricted aid entry.

Baraka warned that the world’s silence amounts to complicity, stating history will not absolve those who colluded or stayed silent as Gazans endured fire, hunger, and siege.

Israeli military operations have persisted for 660 days since October 7, 2023, with intensifying strikes targeting women and children amid a choking blockade.

The Israeli army continues to strike aid distribution points, turning them into death traps for civilians seeking food and water, in clear violation of humanitarian law.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, the Strip needs at least 600 relief trucks daily—including baby formula, medical essentials, and fuel—to meet basic survival needs under the unrelenting Israeli siege and 148-day closure of crossings.

Within the past 24 hours alone, hospitals in Gaza received 88 martyrs, including 12 recovered bodies, and 374 injured, as per the Ministry of Health’s latest report.





