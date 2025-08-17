Israel destroys 400 homes in az-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army has been systematically demolishing the entire az-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City for six consecutive days, destroying around 400 homes, according to a new report released Saturday by the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Euro-Med stated that az-Zeitoun, the largest neighborhood in Gaza City, is being targeted as part of a broader military campaign aimed at wiping out the entire Gaza Governorate, similar to previous operations in Rafah, Khan Yunis, and northern Gaza.

The rights group reported that Israeli forces have deployed booby-trapped robots along with hundreds of airstrikes and artillery bombardments in az-Zeitoun, resulting in the mass displacement of thousands of residents.

Euro-Med also noted that many civilian bodies remain unreachable due to continued shelling and explosions in the affected areas.

The organization condemned Israel’s strategy of widespread destruction in Gaza, describing it as a deliberate attempt to exterminate the population and forcibly displace survivors as part of an ongoing genocide.

Euro-Med warned that Israel’s intensifying campaign in Gaza appears to be a precursor to full military control over the governorate and may lead to “unprecedented mass killings of civilians.” It urged the international community to take immediate action to stop Israel’s war crimes.

/129