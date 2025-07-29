Starting to install wooden barriers to organize flow of visitors during Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Department of Industrial and Artistic Crafts at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun installing wooden barriers near the left hand shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to organize the movement of visitors during the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The installation of barriers is part of the holy shrine's preparations to receive visitors, organize their movement, and define their inbound and outbound paths, in addition to separating women from men.

The departments of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine are mobilizing their efforts to provide the best services to the visitors coming to the city of Karbala from inside and outside Iraq to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).