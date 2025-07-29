Al-Abbas Holy Shrine begins storing boxes of drinking water to distribute to processions and visitors of Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun storing boxes of drinking water at several locations, including the street leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and al-Alqami Street, to distribute them to service processions and the visitors of Arbaeen.

The storage of drinking water aims to provide it to the visitors and facilitate the process for the processions, especially with the heavy influx that the holy city of Karbala experiences during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The Al-Kafeel Water Factory, affiliated with Al-Kafeel Food Industries Company at the holy shrine, produces thousands of boxes of water to ensure the continuous distribution to the processions and visitors during the major Ziyarat.

Water is distributed directly to the visitors through the Service Affairs Department and several departments of the holy shrine, as well as the Hussaini processions, in an organized and coordinated manner, according to a comprehensive distribution plan to meet the needs of the processions.



