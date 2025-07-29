Services Affairs Department at Al-Abbas shrine allocates five locations for transport of people with special needs and children

AhlulBayt News AGency: The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has designated five main locations to provide the service of delivering wheelchairs for people with special needs and receiving children's strollers, aiming to facilitate their movement during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

One of the staff members of the department's trust division, Mr. Hussein Ali, said: "The department has allocated five field locations for delivering carts to people with special needs and receiving children's carts to facilitate their needs during the blessed Arbaeen pilgrimage."

He added that the sites included in the service are the Qibla Gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), the Imam Musa al-Kadhem Gate (peace be upon him), Al-Alqami Street, the Imam Ali al-Hadi Gate (peace be upon him), and the Baghdad Gate.

He indicated that each site was equipped with 60 carts dedicated to serving visitors, with the aim of facilitating their movement and ensuring smooth transportation during the massive influx of visitors.



/129