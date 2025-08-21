Iran condemns US warmongering policies against Venezuela

The Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the United States for threatening the use of force against Venezuela, warning of the dangerous consequences of Washington’s adventurism for peace and security in the Caribbean region.

The United States is reportedly deploying three Aegis guided-missile destroyers to the waters off Venezuela as part of what US officials called counter-narcotics efforts. It came weeks after the US doubled a reward for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s arrest to $50 million on what it claimed to be drug offences linked to cocaine trafficking.

The Foreign Ministry denounced these actions as a continuation of America’s unlawful and interventionist policies toward the Venezuelan nation.

It said the threats represent a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits the use of force or threats against independent states, and demonstrate Washington’s growing disregard for international law and norms.

The statement reaffirmed Iran’s support for the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for national sovereignty, the right of nations to self-determination, and the prohibition of the use of force against sovereign countries.

It expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government and called for the urgent attention of the UN Security Council and the secretary-general to the potentially dangerous situation threatening peace in the Caribbean.