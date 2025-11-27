Outrage as Elderly Muslim Cab Driver in Agra Forced to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

AhlulBayt News Agency: A video from the historic city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh has sparked widespread outrage after it showed an elderly Muslim cab driver being forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” by a young man identified as Rohit Dharmendra Pratap Singh.

The footage, reportedly filmed near the Taj Mahal parking area on Monday, shows the elderly man looking visibly uncomfortable as the youth repeatedly pressures him to chant the religious slogan. When the driver refuses, he is warned that he will “have to say it within three days,” with the youth saying, “Bas do-teen din ruk jao, tum khud Jai Shri Ram bolne lagoge.” The clip, shared on Instagram is captioned “the real terrorists,” quickly went viral, highlighting the fear felt by minorities in the region.

The timing of the incident has drawn attention. As the video circulated, flag hoisting ceremony was ongoing at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing devotees, spoke of the spiritual significance of the day, saying that “centuries of wounds are healing” and “centuries of resolve are being fulfilled.” While these words echoed across Ayodhya, an elderly Muslim man in Agra was being intimidated in the name of the same deity, leaving many questioning whether the celebrations of one community should coincide with humiliation for another.

Muslims who watched the video expressed deep pain at the contrast. Many said it highlighted a society in which devotion could be wielded as a tool for intimidation rather than moral inspiration. “It is frightening to see someone so old being harassed just for earning a living,” said Junaid Ahmed, a schoolteacher in Agra.

The video, though brief, captured the hesitation, helplessness, and visible distress of the cab driver, which resonated deeply within the Muslim community, who see it as part of a worrying pattern of intimidation.

Following the public backlash, Agra Police issued a statement confirming they had taken cognisance of the video. The SHO of Tajganj police station was instructed to investigate, while the cyber cell was tasked with verifying the video and identifying those involved.

Despite these assurances, many local Muslims remain sceptical, citing previous incidents where investigations produced little or no effect. A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked, “Inquiries are announced every time, but nothing changes on the ground. Who will protect ordinary people from such harassment?”

Local cab drivers, vendors, and workers around the Taj Mahal report heightened vulnerability, particularly when large groups of tourists or aggressive youths congregate near parking areas. Arshad, a middle-aged auto driver, said, “We serve people from all communities, but now we live in fear that refusing to chant something might lead to insult or attack.”

Another driver, Shakir, emphasised, “We love our country, but no one should be forced to chant religious slogans. This is bullying in the name of religion, not devotion.”

Community elders in Agra fear such incidents widen mistrust and damage communal harmony. An elderly vendor near Jama Masjid commented, “Lord Ram is known for justice and compassion. Forcing an old man to chant contradicts the ideals he represents.”

Similarly, Prof Khalid Saeed, a retired Urdu scholar, questioned, “Ram Rajya should symbolise justice for the weak, not fear for the marginalised. What moral values are being promoted if Muslims must prove loyalty by chanting slogans against their will?”

Social media reactions varied, but outrage predominated. A student from Aligarh remarked, “Each incident deepens a wound in our community. How long will society treat this as isolated?” A journalist in Lucknow asked whether a peaceful India is possible if ordinary Muslims cannot feel safe in public spaces.

Some Hindu users joined the condemnation, stating that such behaviour did not reflect Hindu values and must be rejected.

The absence of strong political condemnation has further alarmed communities. A Delhi-based rights activist said, “When leaders remain silent on hate, it grows. Muslims often feel they must constantly prove loyalty, but no form of nationalism should humiliate its own citizens.”

Concerns have also arisen over the concept of Ram Rajya, which is often promoted as a vision of justice and peace. Many Muslims are now questioning their place in such a society if acts of forced slogans and harassment are normalised.

Agra, internationally renowned for the Taj Mahal as a symbol of love and harmony, is now in the spotlight for communal tension. Local social workers warn that such incidents harm not only inter-community trust but also the city’s reputation.

A Hindu businessman in Sadar Bazaar said, “Acts like this damage social fabric and undermine India’s image as a diverse and tolerant nation. Peace is essential for economic stability, tourism, and social cohesion.”

The incident raises pressing questions about the safety and dignity of minorities in public spaces. Legal experts emphasise the need for swift action. A retired IPS officer in Lucknow said, “Strict punishment is the only deterrent. Responsibility does not lie solely with police; society must reject such behaviour to preserve harmony.”

The video of the Agra cab driver is a stark reminder of the fragility of communal harmony. It reflects the humiliation of an elderly man simply trying to work peacefully, while also showcasing the collective anger and conscience of citizens who condemned the act across religious lines.

As police investigation continues, Muslims in Agra and across India await not just justice in this case, but reassurance that their dignity and safety will be protected. Whether India chooses a future where an elderly Muslim must fear for his dignity or one in which equality and respect prevail will depend on decisive action against such intimidation.