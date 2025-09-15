Muslim community demands NSA charges over blasphemous post in India's Shahjahanpur

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, September 13, 2025, members of the Muslim community in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu demanding that a 45-year-old man arrested for posting objectionable content on social media be charged under the National Security Act.

The accused allegedly posted offensive remarks about the Quran and Prophet Muhammad on September 12, prompting a large crowd to gather outside the local police station and chant slogans in protest.

Rajesh Dwivedi, Superintendent of Police in Shahjahanpur, stated: “Our social media monitoring team identified the source of the post, and the accused was arrested. Muslim community members protested outside the station, but dispersed peacefully after being informed of the arrest. I urge everyone to refrain from posting content that harms religious harmony.”

Police registered a case against the accused under Sections 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to deliberate acts intended to insult religious beliefs and wound religious sentiments.

In response to the incident, the Congress party accused the ruling BJP government of enabling such provocations.

Anil Yadav, a senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh, said: “Those who incite communal tensions through offensive remarks believe they are protected by the ruling government, and that no consequences will follow.”

