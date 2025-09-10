Ayatollah Khamenei approves allocation of Khums tax to support people of Gaza

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has issued a decree in response to an inquiry permitting Muslims to pay a part of their Khums (religious alms) to the oppressed people of Gaza.

KHAMENEI.IR published this question along with Imam Khamenei’s answer on Tuesday.

Question: Do you give permission for us to give a part of our Khums tax to the oppressed people of Gaza?

Answer: The believers have permission to give half of the “sahm al-Imam” (the share of the Imam, thus one fourth of one’s total Khums tax) to help the oppressed people of Gaza.