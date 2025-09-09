Israel launches airstrikes on Doha to assassinate Hamas leaders

Israeli occupation military claimed responsibility for targeting Hamas leadership in Doha.

Al Jazeera, citing Reuters news agency, reported that several explosions were heard in Doha, Qatar.

An eyewitness said that smoke was rising over the Kata area of ​​the capital.

Some media sources reported that the Israeli regime launched an assassination attack against Hamas leaders in Doha.

According to eyewitnesses, more than 10 Israeli airstrikes have been carried out on Hamas offices in Doha.

The explosion in Qatar’s capital of Doha is the result of an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in the city, unnamed senior Israeli officials told Hebrew media.

Most of Hamas’s leadership in Gaza has been killed in the war that began on October 7, 2023, while the group’s political leadership abroad has mostly been untouched, the Israeli source added.

Saudi TV network "Al-Arabiya" reported that Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya was assassinated in a strike in Doha. According to Palestinians, Khaled Mashal, Mohammed Darwish, Razi Hamad and Izzat al-Rishq were also present at the location.