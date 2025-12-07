Khaled Mashal rejects any trusteeship over Gaza, urges preservation of resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas leader abroad, Khaled Mashal, has stressed opposition to any form of trusteeship over Gaza, declaring that resistance and its weapons must be preserved.

According to Al Jazeera, Mashal said Israel is attempting “with bullying to make the region submit to its demands,” warning that this approach poses “a real danger.”

He said that Palestinians must govern Gaza themselves, adding, “We do not accept any form of trusteeship over Gaza.”

The remarks came days after US President Donald Trump said the second phase of his so-called Gaza peace plan is “going to happen pretty soon,” which involves giving Gaza’s governance to an international force.

While the brutal genocide has stopped, Mashal said, Palestinians continue to face hunger, siege, the closing of crossings, prevention of aid delivery, and punishment of the people.

He called for protecting the Resistance, rescuing the occupied West Bank from Judaization, settlement construction, and the displacement of its people, and supporting Palestinians in their struggle.

He also emphasized the need to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, saying that victory cannot be achieved without unity and partnership.

Mashal further called for rejecting any normalization with the criminal Israeli regime, insisting that Israel will never be a friend or ally to anyone and should face international accountability.

