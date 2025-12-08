Israeli settlers install mobile homes to expand Migron settlement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli settlers on Sunday placed mobile homes and caravans east of Ramallah and al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank, residents told Wafa news agency. The units were installed between the towns of Burqa and Deir Dibwan to expand the Migron settlement, which sits on Palestinian-owned land.

The move comes amid growing concern that the establishment of new settlements deepens instability, erodes prospects for peace, and underscores Israel’s disregard for international law. Observers say it highlights the urgency of global action to protect Palestinian rights and prevent further escalation in the occupied territories.

Since 1967, numerous settlements in the West Bank have evolved from temporary structures to permanent ones. Although initially unauthorized, many were later legalized under Israeli law. Regional outlets emphasize that such actions reflect the ongoing expansion of the occupation and undermine Palestinian sovereignty.

Residents described the new units as the beginning of another illegal settlement. The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported 1,523 violations by Israeli forces this year.

By the numbers, settlers carried out 621 attacks against Palestinians, with the highest incidents recorded in Ramallah and al-Bireh (360), followed by Hebron (348), Bethlehem (342), and Nablus (334).

