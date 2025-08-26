UN’s Dujarric calls for protection of Gaza’s medics and journalists

AhlulBayt News Agency: United Nations spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric has called for urgent protection of medical and media personnel in Gaza, stressing the need for swift investigations into the attacks targeting them.

During a press briefing on Monday, Dujarric stated that the recent massacres in Gaza highlight the extreme risks faced by healthcare workers and journalists.

Earlier today, Israeli occupation forces launched repeated airstrikes on the Nasser Medical Complex in central Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, killing 20 people. Among the victims were five journalists, several doctors, and civil defense volunteers who had rushed to assist the wounded. Many others were injured.

Later in the evening, journalist Hasan Douhan was shot and killed by Israeli forces while inside his tent in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

