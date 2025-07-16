Palestinian infants seriously harmed in war that Zionist regime has launched in Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: "Gaza Online" channel released a report on Tuesday about the ills inflicted on the Palestinian infants after the barbaric war of the Zionist regime and announced, "17,000 births have taken place in Gaza in the first half of this year."



2600 miscarriages and 220 cases of embryo death or stillborn have been among these statistics.

According to this report, 21 deaths have occurred one day after birth, 67 infants were born with congenital disorders, 2535 were hospitalized with incubator devices, 1600 were born with less than average birth weight and 1460 of them were preterm infants.

Adnan Abu Hasnah, media advisor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), said on the issue, "The preterm infants are born with unprecedented genetic changes in Gaza."

He said that 70,000 children are suffering from malnutrition in Gaza and made it clear, "More than %90 of the population in Gaza is suffering from malnutrition."



