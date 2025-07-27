UNRWA accuses israel of premeditated famine in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (unrwa) accused the mass famine in the Gaza Strip of being intentional and carefully planned.

In its statement, unrwa claimed that the current aid distribution mechanism, known as the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” and supported by “israel” and the United States, serves military and political purposes.

The UN agency added, “More children died, their bodies worn down by hunger,” and criticized the current system as unsuitable for resolving the humanitarian disaster.

According to the statement, this setup places full control over humanitarian aid—both entering and leaving Gaza—in the hands of the israeli occupation.

unrwa emphasized that the ceasefire period from January to March 2025, which ended due to israeli violations, briefly reversed the hunger crisis. However, it revealed that 6,000 aid trucks filled with food and medical supplies are now stranded in Egypt and Jordan.

The statement repeatedly demanded the revival of the UN-administered aid system and condemned the unilateral distribution plan launched in May by israel via the Gaza Humanitarian Relief Foundation, which the United Nations rejected.

Since March 2, the israeli occupation has kept Gaza’s border crossings shut to trucks carrying food, medical, and humanitarian relief, leaving thousands of deliveries stuck at the border.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that nine Palestinians—including two children—had died in the previous 24 hours due to israeli starvation tactics, raising the death toll from hunger and malnutrition to 122 since October 7, 2023, including 83 children.

The israeli occupation, backed by the United States, has continued its military campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in over 203,000 Palestinian casualties, the majority being children and women, alongside over 9,000 missing persons, hundreds of thousands displaced, and an expanding famine.

