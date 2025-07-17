Hamas accuses Israel of mass starvation campaign in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has accused Israel of enforcing a “policy of mass starvation” against Palestinians in Gaza, citing the intensification of its full-scale blockade and continued military operations in the besieged area.

In a Friday statement, the group said Israel is weaponizing food and humanitarian assistance against civilians in Gaza.

The movement described the famine caused by the occupation as a deliberate crime against humanity, where food is wielded as a tool to subdue a resilient population.

Hamas urged both public and official actors to urgently act to stop this serious violation and to send aid to the hundreds of thousands of starving Palestinians.

Simultaneously, Gaza's Health Ministry reported a surge in hospital admissions of severely exhausted and malnourished Palestinians.

This comes after UNRWA revealed that one in ten children screened at its Gaza clinics is now malnourished.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said Israel’s blockade is directly responsible for serious shortages in essential nutritional supplies.

He described the crisis of hunger among children in Gaza as “engineered and man-made.”

UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma warned that fuel, medicine, nutritional items, and hygiene supplies are quickly running out.

She noted that health teams in Gaza have documented rising malnutrition, especially since Israel tightened its siege on March 2.

According to Touma, one nurse remarked that such cases of malnutrition had previously only existed in textbooks or documentaries.

Since October 2023, dozens of children in Gaza have died of hunger, while hospitals and health centers remain under constant threat, pushing the healthcare system to the brink of collapse.

As severe malnutrition worsens, children needing hospitalization face mounting risks amid a crumbling medical infrastructure.

Aid organizations report that Israel’s closure of border crossings has prevented critical medical supplies, fuel, and equipment from entering Gaza.

These warnings coincide with continued Israeli military offensives targeting already starving civilians.

The UN human rights office documented nearly 800 Palestinians killed while seeking aid, many at distribution points managed by the controversial Israel-US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Continuous bombardment has further ravaged Gaza’s infrastructure, triggering extreme food shortages and widespread disease.

Virtually the entire population—over two million people—has been forcibly displaced at least once, resulting in catastrophic humanitarian conditions across Gaza.

