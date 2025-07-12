Gaza death toll surpasses 57,800 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Health Ministry has announced that Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 57,800 deaths and more than 137,000 injuries since October 7, 2023.

According to the ministry, the total number of fatalities has reached 57,823, with 137,887 individuals wounded due to ongoing Israeli assaults.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that on Friday alone, 61 Palestinians were killed and 231 others injured by Israeli airstrikes and gunfire.

Among those killed were 11 civilians who were waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid.

In a separate incident, seven Palestinians lost their lives when Israeli forces targeted a tent shelter housing displaced individuals.



