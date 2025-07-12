Prominent pro-Palestinian activist sues Trump administration for $20 million over detention

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate, has filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Trump administration over his arrest and detention by immigration authorities.

Khalil, who helped lead campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, was arrested on March 8 in New York and held at a detention center in Louisiana.

He is a legal permanent resident of the US and previously served as a lead negotiator for Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD).

Khalil was released last month after a judge ordered his release on bail.

The Center for Constitutional Rights, which is supporting Khalil, stated that the administration’s actions were designed to terrorize him and his family.

The legal claim says Khalil suffered emotional trauma, financial loss, and reputational harm during his detention.

Khalil described the lawsuit as a step toward accountability, emphasizing the need to confront political retaliation and abuse of power.

He said nothing could restore the 104 days he lost, including missing the birth of his first child.

Khalil previously shared details of his detention, describing overcrowded conditions and lack of privacy.

The administration accused him of anti-Semitism, though no evidence has been presented in court or publicly.

Critics argue that such accusations are being used to suppress pro-Palestinian activism.

Trump has begun efforts to deport non-citizen student activists involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

Officials claim these students pose a threat to US foreign policy and national security due to their criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Critics say the administration is punishing students for exercising free speech, while officials insist they have legal grounds to revoke visas based on alleged misconduct.



/129