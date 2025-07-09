Witkoff pushes 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States’ special envoy for West Asia expressed hope that the Israeli government and Hamas would reach a ceasefire agreement by the end of the week, marking an end to a nearly 21-month-long war on Gaza.

Steven Witkoff made the announcement on Tuesday, stating the potential deal could lead to a 60-day period of ceasefire.

The agreement would reportedly include the release of up to 10 living Israeli prisoners and the remains of nine others held by the Palestinian resistance movement.

However, Witkoff did not elaborate on any tangible benefits this deal might offer Palestinians, who have suffered tremendous loss—over 57,500 fatalities, largely among women and children—due to Israeli military operations.

Witkoff only noted that negotiation gaps had been reduced from four key disputes to one remaining issue.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, was expected to meet with him again on Tuesday, with Gaza projected to be the central topic.

A ceasefire previously reached in January between Israel and Hamas collapsed by March 18 as the Israeli military escalated its campaign and intensified its blockade on Gaza, which began in 2007.

Sources from Hamas and Israel’s own officials, such as former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, claimed Netanyahu intentionally obstructed further peace talks post-ceasefire breakdown.

Netanyahu has come under fire for allegedly prolonging the conflict to boost his political position, insisting ongoing warfare is essential to retrieve Israeli hostages.

The Palestinian resistance has stated that many hostages died during Israeli bombings, contradicting Netanyahu’s claims and pointing to the futility of continued military action.

In May, Ha’aretz reported that at least 20 hostages had been killed due to Israeli attacks since the war began.

Also in May, Hamas released Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American soldier, in an apparent gesture to help improve conditions in Gaza.

Despite this move, the United States has refrained from pressuring Israel—its key regional ally—to ease or stop its aggressive operations.

After Alexander’s release, Hamas said Witkoff had promised U.S. efforts to lift the blockade and open humanitarian corridors within two days—a promise that went unfulfilled.

