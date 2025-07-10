100 Muslim scholars declare Trump, Netanyahu 'enemies of God'

A group of 100 Muslim scholars and intellectuals from across the world have issued a statement, declaring US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the "enemies of God."

They also declared their full and unwavering support for the wise and resolute leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as the guide awakening the Islamic Ummah and the standard-bearer of the Islamic dignity front, who with prudence, courage, and wisdom leads the path of honor, resistance, and unity of the Islamic nation, according to Press TV.

Their statement came in the wake of insulting statements by Trump and Netanyahu entertaining the idea of assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Referencing the verses of the Holy Qur’an, the scholars declared Trump, Netanyahu, and other leaders of the Israeli regime as “enemies waging war against God and His Messenger” and “corrupters on earth” for their acts of spreading corruption, bloodshed, occupation of Islamic lands, massacres of oppressed Palestinians, and crimes against humanity.

“According to the established principles of Islamic law (Sharia), any form of compromise, normalization of relations, or collaboration with the illegitimate Zionist occupation regime and the oppressive policies of the United States is religiously forbidden,” the statement said, adding that it blatantly violates the rights of the Palestinian people and the oppressed nations of the region.

The scholars called upon all Muslims and intellectual elites of the Islamic world to converge, unify their stance, and form a united front to confront the conspiracies of the US, Israel, and their allies.

“Today, more than ever, the Islamic Ummah is in need of unity, as well as intellectual, … religious, and political solidarity.”