Muslim cleric stresses solidarity among all Abrahamic religions

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Supreme Council at World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought stressed unity as a necessity to join followers of all Abrahamic religions.

Molavi Es’haq Madani, made the remarks at the conference of Abrahamic religions and the Zionist aggression against Iran held in the capital Tehran on Wednesday,He called all sacred religions as a unified nation reiterating importance of maintaining unity among them.



He said,” The unity between Shia and Sunni, must be maintained among all religions since they are all parts of a unified nation.”



The Iranian cleric added,” It is impossible for only one religion to guide the people; therefore, a unity must be formed among all sacred religions in order to prevent oppression.”



He condemned the Israeli regime over the unprecedented attack on Iran and also killing the aid seekers in Gaza.



