Israeli drone strike kills one, injures five in Lebanon's al-Numairiyah

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon has killed one person and injured five others, marking another violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, the drone targeted a vehicle in the town of al-Numairiyah on Friday afternoon, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

Security sources later identified the deceased as Mohammad Hassan Shuaib.

The Israeli military claimed the individual killed was involved in planning attacks against Israeli settlers.

In addition to the drone strike, Israeli artillery shelled areas near Ayta ash-Shaab.

Earlier on Friday, an Israeli helicopter bombed a pickup truck in Kfar Kila, and a drone dropped a bomb on Dahra, in southern Lebanon.

Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah on November 27 after suffering heavy losses and failing to achieve its objectives in Lebanon.

Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have continued launching airstrikes and attacks inside Lebanese territory.



