Israel attack on Iran blatant violation of Intl. law: Envoy

The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations condemned the Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran as a blatant violation of international law that constitutes a war crime, and crime against humanity.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on July 10, Saeed Iravani condemned the Israeli military strikes on Iran’s residential areas, hospitals, medical centers, ambulances, civilians, energy infrastructure, scientists, and peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards.

What follows is the full text of his letter:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government and further to our previous communications, including the letter dated 28 June 2025 (S/2025/43l ), I wish to transmit hereby in the attachment an updated report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran detailing the casualties and destruction caused by 12 days of large-scale, unprovoked military aggression by the Israeli regime against Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the early hours of 13 June 2025, while Iranian families were at rest, the Israeli regime ­backed by extensive military, intelligence, and political support from the United States and certain Western countries- launched coordinated air, missile, and drone attacks targeting residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and peaceful nuclear facilities. These indiscriminate and illegal attacks martyred 1,100 innocent civilians, including 132 women and 45 children, and injured over 5,700 others.

These heinous crimes constitute grave violations of the UN Charter, international law, international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, and international human rights instruments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the ICCPR. The subsequent US military aggression on 22 June 2025 further compounded these violations.

The deliberate targeting of residential areas, hospitals, medical centers, ambulances, civilians, energy infrastructure, scientists, and peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards is a blatant violation of international law and constitutes as war crime, crime of aggression, and crime against humanity.

The attached report suggests a glimpse into the suffering inflicted on Iranian civilians ­especially women and children- and highlights the urgency of upholding international law and ending impunity for such atrocities.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter and its attachment circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.