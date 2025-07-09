Yemeni armed forces release footage of targeting, sinking Israeli-bound ship ‘Magic Seas’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s armed forces have published footage showing the boarding and sinking of the MV Magic Seas, a ship whose operating company violated Yemen’s ban on vessels heading to Israeli ports.

The released video shows the ship’s crew ignoring repeated calls and warnings from Yemeni naval forces before military action was initiated.

Footage captures the moment unmanned naval vessels struck Magic Seas, followed by a Special Forces raid, which ultimately led to the ship's sinking.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces, stated on Monday that Yemen will not hesitate to use force against any vessel affiliated with companies that cooperate with Israel or violate its port-entry ban.

He emphasized that ships operated by this company are “legitimate targets” and bear complete responsibility for any consequences.

Saree reiterated Yemen’s commitment to blocking Israeli maritime activity in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, and disrupting traffic at the port of Eilat until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

MV Magic Seas was a bulk carrier run by a Greek company, registered under a Liberian flag, and reportedly headed for the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Red Sea, bordering Yemen’s coast, is a strategic route for global shipping. Since November 2023, Yemen’s armed forces have banned Israel-bound ships from entering in solidarity with Gaza following Israel’s military campaign.

/129