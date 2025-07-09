Ansarullah hails Beit Hanoun operation as blow to Israeli forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has lauded a recent armed operation carried out by Palestinian resistance fighters in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun, calling it a “heroic” action that delivered a psychological defeat to Israeli forces.

According to IRNA, in a statement broadcast by al-Masirah television on Tuesday, Ansarullah’s political bureau congratulated the fighters involved, stating that the attack underscored “the resilience and capability of the Palestinian resistance” and “struck fear and psychological distress within enemy ranks.”

The group noted that the operation, which resulted in both casualties and injuries among Israeli soldiers, came against the backdrop of ongoing Israeli military aggression and the blockade-induced starvation of Gaza’s civilian population. It asserted that the strike disrupted Israel’s strategic calculations and those of its regional allies.

“Israel aimed to crush the resistance in this war,” the statement read, “but instead, it has emerged stronger and more determined.”

On the same day, the Israeli military confirmed that five soldiers were killed and 14 wounded during clashes in northern Gaza. According to Army Radio, the troops came under attack during a clearing operation involving two battalions in the Beit Hanoun area.

