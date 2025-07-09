Germany summons Chinese ambassador over Red Sea laser incident

AhlulBayt News Agency: Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday after alleging that a Chinese military vessel targeted a German aircraft with a laser during a European Union naval mission in the Red Sea.

This development comes amid growing EU concerns over China’s influence on critical technologies and European security infrastructure.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry wrote on X that putting German personnel at risk and disrupting a joint operation is “completely unacceptable.”

China’s Foreign Ministry did not issue an immediate response, and the Chinese Embassy in Berlin did not reply to an emailed inquiry.

Germany’s Defense Ministry stated that the targeted aircraft was involved in the EU’s ASPIDES mission, which protects international maritime routes. The aircraft, known as a Multi-Sensor Platform or “flying eye,” has been conducting reconnaissance over the area since October.

A spokesperson said the Chinese warship, previously encountered multiple times, used a laser against the aircraft during a routine flight without warning or justification. The incident occurred in early July.

The spokesperson added that the laser incident endangered both personnel and equipment, prompting the flight to be aborted as a precaution. The aircraft landed safely in Djibouti.

Germany’s Defense Ministry confirmed the MSP deployment under ASPIDES has since resumed.

The MSP is operated by a civilian company but involves German military staff. The ministry noted that the intelligence gathered significantly supports partner nations.

China has denied similar laser-related accusations in the past, including toward U.S. aircraft. Such incidents involving NATO members in Europe and China are comparatively rare.

/129