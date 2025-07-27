Al-Qassam brigades destroy three Israeli armored carriers in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, the al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that their fighters had targeted three Israeli armored personnel carriers in southern Gaza during clashes with the occupation forces.

In a statement, the group claimed that two Zionist personnel carriers were destroyed by “guerilla action” explosive devices planted inside their cockpits, leading to the vehicles and their crews being burned.

The group added that its fighters then hit a third Zionist carrier using a “Yassin 105” shell in the Abasan al-Kabira area, located east of Khan Younis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, al-Qassam fighters observed an Israeli military excavator burying the carriers to extinguish the fires and helicopters landing to evacuate personnel.

The operation was described as part of the broader Palestinian response to what factions call genocide by the Zionist enemy in Gaza, supported by the United States since October 7, 2023.

This response addresses ongoing acts of killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, allegedly carried out despite international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice.

/129