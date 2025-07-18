Abu Obeida: Hamas prepared for prolonged war against Israeli criminal regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has stated that all Palestinian resistance factions are prepared for a prolonged war of attrition with Israel, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of a comprehensive ceasefire offer.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades—the military wing of Hamas—declared on Friday that the fighters are determined to confront Israeli aggression or attain martyrdom.

He accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and prisoner-exchange agreement reached earlier in January.

According to him, resistance fighters in Gaza have killed and wounded hundreds of Israeli soldiers over the past month.

“Our fighters are employing new and diverse tactics developed from experience in what has become the longest war in our people’s history,” he added.

Abu Obeida said the Brigades are currently focused on inflicting significant casualties, carrying out close-range operations, and attempting to capture invading Israeli soldiers.

He emphasized that armed resistance is both a religious and national obligation.

“If Israel insists on continuing its war of extermination, it will keep receiving the bodies of its soldiers,” he warned.

Abu Obeida reaffirmed support for the Palestinian negotiating delegation involved in indirect talks with Israel.

“We closely monitor the negotiations and seek outcomes that ensure an end to the war, a withdrawal of Israeli forces, and relief for our people,” he said.

He blamed Netanyahu for obstructing a lasting ceasefire, claiming Hamas repeatedly proposed handing over all Israeli captives in exchange for peace—offers that were rejected.

He said the Israeli cabinet has deprioritized the issue of captives, noting that most are soldiers.

The spokesman also criticized certain Arab leaders for their silence on Gaza massacres, saying that their inaction has encouraged Israeli crimes.

“You bear the burden of tens of thousands of innocent lives lost due to your silence,” he declared.

He praised the Yemeni people and armed forces for their pro-Gaza operations, along with global supporters striving to break the siege on Gaza.

Since October 2023, Yemeni forces have carried out multiple strikes targeting Israeli assets and infrastructure in solidarity with Gaza.

Israel launched its latest war on Gaza after Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, in response to decades of Israeli violence against Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 67,880 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed since the war began.

