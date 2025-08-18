Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli Merkava tank near Zeitoun

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, announced that it had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank yesterday using an Al-Yassin 105 anti-tank missile near the Zeitoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

In its statement, the Brigades said that this attack was part of the “Stones of David” operations, a series of military actions carried out by its fighters against Israeli forces invading the Gaza Strip.

The Brigades also released video footage showing some of these operations, including the targeting of Israeli military vehicles and the shelling of troop positions and gatherings on the front lines in Khan Yunis and along the Salah al-Din axis in southern Gaza.

Al-Qassam affirmed that its operations are ongoing along the incursion zones, demonstrating its ability to exhaust Israeli forces and surprise them with advanced combat tactics despite the intensity of the current aggression.

