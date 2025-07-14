400 Islamic scholars back 'enemies of God' Fatwa against threats to grand Ayatollah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over 400 members of the General Assembly of the Society of Seminary Teachers have voiced their strong support for the statement issued by senior Shia clerics, which declared those who threaten the religious authority (Marjaeyat) as Mohareb (enemies of God).

They emphasized that resisting the arrogant powers of the U.S. and Israel is a sacred form of jihad, and the Iranian people will stand by their religious leadership to the last drop of blood.

The statement reads: “We, the teachers, jurists, mujtahids, and members of the General Assembly of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, while condemning this vile act, fully support the historic and courageous fatwa issued by the Grand ayatollahs, which declares those who threaten the religious authority as enemies of God.”

The religious scholars further stressed: “We also call for the prosecution and punishment of Rafael Grossi, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and all international traitors in international courts.”

