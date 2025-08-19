Public Relations Department at Al-Abbas Shrine tells its services during Ziyarat Arbaeen

Ahlulbayt News Agency: In numbers.. The Public Relations Department counts its services during the Ziyarat Arbaeen. The Public Relations Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the results of its activities and programs offered during this year's Arbaeen pilgrimage, which were distributed across cultural, service, and health sectors.

The head of the department, Mr. Mohammad Ali Azhar, said: "The cultural and intellectual stations affiliated with the department, which are part of the general cultural procession organised along three main routes for the pilgrims heading to Karbala, recorded a wide attendance. The Babylon Governorate route saw the establishment of three stations benefiting 6,671 visitors, while the Najaf Governorate route hosted ten stations with 12,433 beneficiaries. The Baghdad Governorate route included five stations with 4,779 beneficiaries." He pointed out that "the procession includes multiple stations aimed at enhancing cultural, religious, and intellectual awareness among the Arbaeen pilgrims."

He added, "The interactive platform of Fityat Al-Kafeel hosted four stations, benefiting 8,142 participants, while the cultural and interactive stations of Fityat Al-Kafeel attracted 123 volunteers, who provided their services to more than 32,025 beneficiaries."

On the health side, Azhar indicated that "the National Al-Kafeel Youth Project provided its medical services through 12 ambulances with the support of 130 specialised volunteers, treating 1,003 different medical cases."

He added that "the Lost and Found Guidance Centres operated in 42 locations with the participation of 600 volunteers who underwent intensive training and workshops before starting work at the centres, and they contributed to the return of 16,731 lost and missing persons to their families."

The head of the department concluded by saying: "These figures reflect the extent of the efforts made by the staff of the holy shrine and its volunteers in serving the visitors of Arbaeen."



