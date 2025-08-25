Photos: "Chaharpaye Khani" Ceremony at Holy Shrine of Imam Reza

According to AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency — ABNA — the Chaharpaye Khani mourning ceremony on the demise anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and Martyrdom of Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) was held on Friday, August 22, 2025 in the Prophet Muhammad Courtyard of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (peace be upon him)." The Chaharpaye Khani is a traditional form of public mourning in Iran, where a reciter stands on a small platform (literally a "four-legged stool") and delivers elegies and religious poetry to a gathered crowd. It’s especially moving during major religious commemorations like this one.