Crowds of believers commemorate demise of Noble Prophet at shrine of Imam Ali (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The crowds of believers commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) at the shrine of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) in the holy city of Najaf.

The city of Najaf has witnessed an influx of visitors from within Iraq and abroad for several days, to offer condolences and sympathy to the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him), on the anniversary of the martyrdom of his cousin, the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has mobilised its efforts to provide meals and cultural services to visitors in the holy city of Najaf, through a procession by the Abbas (peace be upon him) Brigade and another by Al-Kafeel University, in addition to setting up four Quranic stations to correct the recitation of short Quranic Surahs.



