Israeli enemy threat to Islamic Ummah: Ansarullah leader

Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houti delivered a speech on Sunday after the martyrdom of Yemeni prime minister and some of his cabinet members, describing the 'savage Israeli regime' as a threat to Islamic nations.

"Zionist enemy continues to commit crimes with no boundaries," said the Yemeni leader Al Houthi at the start of his speech to commemorate the martyrdom of former Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi al-Yafei, for short, Ahmed al-Rahawi who was assassinated by Israeli regime's airstrikes on Sanaa on Thursday 28 August 2025 alongside a number of his ministers. He was the prime minister of Houthi Ansarullah-led government in Sanaa since 10 August 2024.

"The crime of targeting ministers and officials of the Yemeni government was added to blacklist of Israel's crimes in the region. The Israeli enemy has committed horrific crimes and is martyring the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran, and the children of the Islamic Ummah," the Ansarullah leader added.

"The savage criminal enemy is a danger to the entire Islamic world," he later highlighted, adding that "What the Israeli enemy is committing on a daily basis in Palestine and Gaza are horrific crimes. Our nation adopted this [resistance] position as a jihad in the way of God Almighty and to gain His satisfaction. It was one of the most important religious, human and moral duties."

He continued to say that the Zionists seek to subdue Islamic nations and make them their own subordinates, something that cannot be accepted by the Yemeni nation.

"Our nation cannot be a bystander and just watch Israeli savage crimes," al-Houthi said, adding that, "The Yemeni nation will not remain silent as the Zionists attack the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound."