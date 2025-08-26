Civil society group in Nepal condemns Gaza killings, demands release of abductees

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of prominent civil society members in Nepal, including former chief justice Kalyan Shrestha, former foreign minister Bhekh Bahadur Thapa, former vice chancellor of the Tribhuvan University Kedar Bhakta Mathema and former chief election commissioner Bhojraj Pokharel, has strongly condemned what they described as a “genocide” in Gaza.

They have urged the immediate release of abducted civilians, including Nepali national Bipin Joshi.

Issuing a statement on Monday, the signatories expressed grave concern over the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, where more than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attack on Gaza

Other signatories are Bidyadhar Mallik, Professor Krishna Khanal, Dr Arjun Karki, Professor Bipin Adhikari, and Dr Rita Thapa.

Citing reports from international agencies, they said that around 80 percent of the victims were civilians, with nearly 60 percent being women, children and the elderly.

They accused Israel of deliberately blocking humanitarian aid, including food and essential relief supplies, from entering Gaza.

“Children are dying of hunger and malnutrition, while the sick and elderly are left without basic care,” the group said. The UN officially declared famine in Gaza last week.

They called the attacks a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

“We demand safe passage for relief supplies into Gaza and the immediate protection of innocent Palestinians, especially women, children and the elderly,” the statement reads.

The signatories also urged both Hamas and Israel to end the cycle of violence through dialogue, and to secure the unconditional release of all abducted civilians including Nepali national Bipin Joshi.