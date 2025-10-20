Al-Abbas Shrine upgrades early warning systems for public safety (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Maintenance and Engineering Construction Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed maintenance work on the early warning systems installed throughout the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

These operations were carried out by the Early Warning Systems Unit, which is part of the Occupational Safety and Firefighting Division within the department.

Engineer Ali Malik Hani, a staff member of the department, stated, “The department conducted monitoring, inspection, and maintenance for all early warning systems deployed in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).”

He further explained, “The work included resolving system errors and servicing the fire sensors across the entire ground floor, as well as the Imam al-Hassan (peace be upon him) basement.”

These efforts are part of the department’s broader plan to enhance public safety and maintain the shrine’s security and service infrastructure for the benefit of its visitors.

