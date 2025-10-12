Al-Kafeel Dairy Factory Produces 120 Tonnes Daily to Support Iraqi Market

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Kafeel Dairy Factory, part of Al-Nour Al-Kafeel Company for Animal and Food Products under the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, continues to produce around 120 tonnes of dairy items daily, helping to strengthen domestic production and meet the demands of the local market.

Factory manager Mr. As'ad Abdul-Ilah stated that the facility operates under a structured production plan designed to deliver high-quality dairy products to local markets, with a daily output reaching up to 120 tonnes.

He further explained that the products are distributed across multiple Iraqi provinces via Al-Nour Al-Kafeel Company's network of distribution centers, which spans from Baghdad to Basra.

Abdul-Ilah emphasized that all dairy items undergo rigorous and regular health inspections in accordance with approved standards. Additionally, storage procedures at various centers are closely monitored to ensure product safety and quality until they reach consumers.

