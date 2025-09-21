Al-Joud Quran competition concludes with 360 participants at Al-Abbas's holy shrine

The Scientific Academy of the Holy Quran at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine concluded the fourth edition of the Al-Joud competition for memorising the Holy Quran, with the participation of approximately 360 students from various Iraqi provinces.

The head of the memorisation unit at the Quranic Institute affiliated with the complex, Sheikh Ali Al-Ruwaie, stated that "this edition of the competition included two preliminary tests dedicated to evaluating the participants, under the supervision of a specialised judging panel consisting of four judges." He pointed out that "the panel relied on precise criteria in their evaluation, which included the quality of memorisation, the accuracy of performance, the beauty of voice and melody, in addition to mastering the rules of Tajweed, pauses, and starts, resulting in the qualification of about fifty students to the final stage."

He added that "the qualifiers were distributed into five Quranic categories according to the number of Juz' memorised, which are: the five-Juz' category, the ten-Juz' category, the fifteen-Juz' category, the twenty-Juz' category, and up to the thirty-Juz' category, which was included for the first time in this edition, after twenty students succeeded in completing the memorisation of the Holy Quran in full, representing a qualitative development compared to previous editions that were limited to only four categories."

Al-Ruwaie indicated that "the competition aims to solidify the students' memorisation, develop their recitation and Tajweed skills, as well as enhance their self-confidence in Quranic gatherings."