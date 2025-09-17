Al-Abbas Holy Shrine discusses ways of joint cooperation with Karbala Sewerage Directorate

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine discussed ways of joint cooperation with the Karbala Sewer Directorate to enhance infrastructure projects and supporting services for the old city and its visitors.

This came during the reception of the Deputy Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed, for the Director of the Karbala Sewage Directorate, Dr. Ahmed Maktoof, and his accompanying delegation.

Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed said: "The meeting included discussions on many projects, including the directorate's strategic plans to expand the infrastructure of the old city," pointing out that "the directorate has shown great cooperation during the million-visitors Ziyarat, especially the Arbaeen pilgrimage."

The Deputy Secretary-General praised the directorate's continuous efforts around the clock to serve the visitors of the holy province of Karbala.

For his part, Dr. Maktoof praised the cooperation of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine with the directorate in implementing several projects, which contributed to avoiding obstacles during the blessed Arbaeen pilgrimage.