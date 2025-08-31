Al-Qassam Brigades confirm martyrdom of commander Mohammed Sinwar



AhlulBayt News Agency: The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced the death of their top military commander, Mohammed al-Sinwar, referring to him as a martyr.

The group did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his death but released images of Sinwar alongside other leaders, all labeled as martyrs.

Mohammed al-Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas, who played a key role in orchestrating the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Yahya was reportedly killed in combat one year after the attack.

Mohammed joined the Al-Qassam Brigades in 1991 and rose through the ranks, eventually assuming a senior leadership role following his brother’s death.

