Sinwar’s prediction is coming true - Israeli general

AhlulBayt News Agency: The former head of the Israeli army’s operations room admitted that Yahya Sinwar is victorious in the field, even if buried in the ground.

Yisrael Ziv, former chief of the operations room of the occupying Israeli army, acknowledged that the predictions of Yahya al-Sinwar, the late head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, are coming true.

Ziv said: “The war that was once considered justified for Israel is now facing a crisis of legitimacy, and the image of this regime in global public opinion is collapsing.”

He explained that support from Israel’s allied countries is declining, and “now Sinwar has managed this month to reach the United Nations platform to announce to the world the establishment of the State of Palestine. Sinwar, from his own grave, is standing for a great victory over Israel.”

This Israeli general also stressed two days ago that “Netanyahu is paralyzed and, without Trump’s approval, does not take the slightest action,” adding: “Netanyahu’s cabinet is dragging Israel toward a deadly move in Gaza that contradicts the objectives of the war.”

Ziv, stating that Netanyahu is acting only to please the U.S. president, said: “The occupation of Gaza is in no way necessary; it will only bring heavy costs in the lives of our soldiers.”



/129