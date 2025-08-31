Palestinian resistance denies rumors of Abu Obeida’s assassination



AhlulBayt News Agency:On Saturday, Palestinian resistance security forces in Gaza issued a warning about false claims being circulated by the Israeli side regarding the alleged assassination of Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing.

In an official statement, the resistance security confirmed it had identified Zionist-originated rumors about Abu Obeida’s death in Gaza, emphasizing that these claims are part of a psychological and intelligence-driven strategy by Israel.

The statement further explained that Zionist media outlets operate under the direct supervision of military and intelligence authorities, meaning all published content follows security instructions.

It added that Israel has a history of spreading false reports about the killing of resistance leaders to manipulate their behavior and gather updated intelligence, which can later be used to target them.

Finally, the resistance security urged Palestinians to refrain from sharing these rumors, warning that they are part of a psychological warfare campaign designed to weaken internal unity.

