UNRWA warns Gaza civilians have nowhere safe to go

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) issued a warning on Friday, stating that civilians in Gaza are trapped with no safe place to go amid relentless Israeli attacks.

In its statement, UNRWA described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic, with food insecurity worsening daily. The agency emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire before conditions deteriorate further.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—supported by the United States—has been conducting a campaign in Gaza that UNRWA and other observers describe as genocidal, resulting in 64,718 deaths and 163,859 injuries, most of them women and children.

This campaign has also displaced hundreds of thousands of people and triggered a famine that has already claimed the lives of 411 Palestinians, including 142 children.

