Israeli airstrikes kill civilians and destroy shelters in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly operations across the Gaza Strip on Friday night and Saturday, launching intensive airstrikes and targeting civilians in multiple areas.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces bombed homes and tents throughout Gaza, displacing families and worsening the humanitarian crisis amid growing famine conditions.

According to a reporter from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), Israeli attacks struck a house in Gaza City’s as-Sabra neighborhood, killing three civilians and injuring 27 others.

The same reporter stated that Israeli warplanes destroyed three schools serving as shelters in the ash-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. No casualties were confirmed from those strikes.

Further airstrikes targeted homes in the al-Yarmouk neighborhood of Gaza City, though no injuries were reported in that area.

Six members of one family, including women and children, were killed when their home near the Abu Halima gas station in ash-Shati camp was bombed by Israeli aircraft.

Additional attacks were carried out across Gaza overnight and into Saturday, resulting in more civilian deaths and injuries, including among children and women.

Israeli forces also targeted aid seekers near distribution centers in various parts of Gaza, killing and wounding dozens.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health confirmed that seven more people, including two children, died from starvation and malnutrition. Others succumbed to injuries sustained in earlier attacks.

A nurse from UNRWA described the situation in Gaza City as unbearable, saying, “All you see is destroyed houses and roads. Air strikes can happen anytime and anywhere. I am always worried and scared.”

