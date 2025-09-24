Memorial ceremonies for Allameh Hassan Hassanzadeh Amoli to be held

AhlulBayt News Agency: Memorial services will be held in Iran’s cities of Ira, Amol, Isfahan, and Qom on the fourth anniversary of the demise of Allameh Hassan Hassanzadeh Amoli.

Memorial programs for this scholar will be held later this week, including one at the Ira Grand Mosque on Thursday.

They will be attended by scholars, students, and enthusiasts to highlight the scientific and spiritual status of this prominent scholar.

Allameh Hassanzadeh Amoli died on September 25, 2021, due to a lung-related illness.

Born in 1929 in Larijan, a small town near the city of Amol north of Iran, he started studying Islamic sciences at the grand mosque of Amol.

In 1951, he left his hometown for Tehran to continue his studies with famous scholars like Mirza Mehdi Elahi Qomshei, Mirza Abolhassan Sha’arani, Sheikh Mohammad Taqi Amoli, and Sheikh Mohammad Hossein Fazel Toni.

In 1963, he settled in the holy city of Qom where he studied Islamic philosophy with Allameh Seyed Mohammad Hossein Tabatabaei and others.

Allameh Hassanzadeh Amoli spent the rest of his life teaching at the Islamic Seminary of Qom and writing numerous books on Islamic philosophy, theology, Hikmah, mysticism, and jurisprudence.

“Treatise on the Perfect human”, “Lectures on the Soul”, “Exegesis on Mulla Sadra's Asfar”, “Exegesis on Al Farabi's al Fosus”, “Treatise on Knowledge”, and “Unity from Hakim and Mystics' Perspective” are the titles of some of his works.

