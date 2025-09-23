  1. Home
UN Summit Demands Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza, Rejects West Bank Annexation

23 September 2025 - 13:05
News ID: 1730241
Source: Agencies
At a high-level UN conference co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, a joint statement was issued calling for global recognition of the State of Palestine, an end to the war in Gaza, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the French Republic, serving as co-chairs of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, released a joint statement following the conclusion of the conference held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 22, 2025.

The statement was hailed as a historic and decisive moment for advancing peace and stability in the Middle East.

In their declaration, the two nations welcomed the formal recognition of the State of Palestine by France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries, urging additional nations to follow suit.

The statement emphasized that ending the war in Gaza remains a top priority, calling for the immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the conference reaffirmed its firm opposition to any Israeli annexation of the West Bank, declaring such actions a red line for the international community.
