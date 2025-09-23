  1. Home
Hamas Official: Global Recognition of Palestine Is a Moral Victory

23 September 2025 - 13:36
News ID: 1730260
Source: Palestine Info
Senior Hamas figure Ezzat al-Resheq hailed recent international recognitions of the State of Palestine as a political and moral victory, attributing them to the perseverance of the Palestinian people.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Ezzat al-Resheq stated that the growing international recognition of the State of Palestine marks a significant political and moral triumph, born from the resilience and sacrifices of the Palestinian people.

In a statement issued on Monday, Resheq emphasized that these recognitions highlight the increasing isolation of the Israeli occupation, the collapse of its narrative, and the global endorsement of the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause.

He affirmed, “A free Palestine will remain an undeniable truth, no matter how much the occupation attempts to distort or silence it.”

Resheq called on the international community to build on these recognitions by applying real pressure to end the occupation and Israeli violations, urging them to translate symbolic gestures into concrete actions that secure Palestinian rights and fulfill their aspirations for freedom and independence.
