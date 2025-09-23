Hamas Official: Global Recognition of Palestine Is a Moral Victory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Ezzat al-Resheq stated that the growing international recognition of the State of Palestine marks a significant political and moral triumph, born from the resilience and sacrifices of the Palestinian people.

In a statement issued on Monday, Resheq emphasized that these recognitions highlight the increasing isolation of the Israeli occupation, the collapse of its narrative, and the global endorsement of the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause.

He affirmed, “A free Palestine will remain an undeniable truth, no matter how much the occupation attempts to distort or silence it.”

Resheq called on the international community to build on these recognitions by applying real pressure to end the occupation and Israeli violations, urging them to translate symbolic gestures into concrete actions that secure Palestinian rights and fulfill their aspirations for freedom and independence.

