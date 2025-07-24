Suffering of Gaza people is heavy as mountains, indifference to atrocities is injustice to ourselves

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Bahraini cleric has emphasized that witnessing the ongoing tragedies and suffering in Gaza while refusing to offer aid is not only a betrayal of the oppressed but also a grave injustice against our own conscience. He warned that this silence and inaction represent a moral and humanitarian downfall for the Islamic Ummah and humanity as a whole.

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites, stated in a recent declaration: “We wrong ourselves when we witness the horrors and calamities overshadowing the lives of our Muslim brothers in Gaza and yet hesitate to contribute, whether a little or much, to alleviate their suffering—suffering as heavy as mountains.”

He added, “Helping the people of Gaza is not merely a religious duty; it is a matter of brotherhood, honor, dignity, conscience, and humanity.”

The esteemed cleric stressed that failing this great test alone is sufficient grounds for severe and immediate divine punishment in this world.

Ayatollah Qassim underscored: “What is happening in Gaza carries the responsibility of billions of people and signals the collapse of a catastrophic civilization that threatens the complete destruction of humanity.”

He described the tragedy as a disgrace for the Islamic Ummah—both Arab and non-Arab—and condemned any support for or silence toward the perpetrators of oppression and crime as betrayal, a sign of dishonor, and the death of conscience.

Referring to the harrowing images circulating globally—from blood, tears, and hunger to fear, displacement, and violence—Sheikh Isa Qassim said: “These horrific events occur while the Zionists, with direct support from the United States and its allies, spare no atrocity; this is among the greatest acts of ignorance in human history.”

In conclusion, Ayatollah Qassim warned that these brutal aggressions constitute a divine and historic test for the Islamic Ummah and all those who still retain even a shred of conscience and humanity.