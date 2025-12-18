War on Oil; US Top Official Claimed Venezuela’s oil Belongs to Washington

AhlulBayt News Agency: Stephen Miller, a top aide to United States President Donald Trump, has claimed that Venezuela’s oil belongs to Washington, describing the nationalization of the South American country’s petroleum industry as “theft”.

Miller’s comments on Wednesday raise further questions over the Trump administration’s claim that drug smuggling is its primary source of the tension with Venezuela, according to media.

“American sweat, ingenuity and toil created the oil industry in Venezuela,” Miller, who serves as White House deputy chief of staff, wrote in a social media post.

“Its tyrannical expropriation was the largest recorded theft of American wealth and property. These pillaged assets were then used to fund terrorism and flood our streets with killers, mercenaries and drugs.”

While US and British companies were involved in early oil exploration in Venezuela, the fuel belongs to the Latin American country under the international law principle of permanent sovereignty over natural resources.

Venezuela nationalized its oil sector in 1976 and brought it under the control of the state-owned PDVSA.

Later, in 2007, the late left-wing President Hugo Chavez nationalized the remaining foreign oil projects in Venezuela.