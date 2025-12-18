Maduro praises Iran’s unconditional support for Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has hailed Iran as a global model in defending international law, praising the Islamic Republic’s unwavering support for Caracas amid growing US threats.

During his weekly television program “With Maduro,” the Venezuelan leader expressed gratitude for Iran’s firm stance and principled positions on the world stage.

He shared details of a recent phone call with President Masoud Pezeshkian, noting that Iran had pledged full support for Venezuela’s sovereignty and stability.

Maduro said President Pezeshkian conveyed the “comprehensive and unequivocal support” of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian government, and the people of Iran.

“When I say comprehensive support, I mean total and unconditional,” Maduro emphasized, adding that this backing is directed toward Venezuela’s struggle for peace, sovereignty, dignity, and stability “not only for today or tomorrow, but forever.”

Highlighting Iran’s global role, Maduro described the Islamic Republic as “a shining example in the effort to establish international rule of law,” thanking President Pezeshkian for Tehran’s firm support.

Meanwhile, the US has intensified pressure on Venezuela through a military buildup in the Caribbean, accusing it of anti-drug operations without providing evidence.

Washington has also conducted at least 21 strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific since September, killing more than 83 people.

Iran has consistently reaffirmed its support for Venezuela’s independence, security, and stability in the face of US pressure and attacks.

Both Iran and Venezuela, as long-standing strategic allies, continue to emphasize the need to resist unilateralism and unjust Western sanctions while maintaining close cooperation in political, economic, and diplomatic fields.

